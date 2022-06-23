Today on Sky Sports Racing: Godolphin’s Shining Blue bids to remain unbeaten on Northumberland Plate opening day

The first of Newcastle’s three-day Northumberland Plate meeting kicks off this afternoon with a good £30,000 feature handicap featuring Godolphin’s unbeaten Shining Blue.

Saeed bin Suroor’s four-year-old impressed on debut and whilst looking very green on second start, did manage to land the odds at Ripon and steps up in class here on first all-weather start in the Jenningsbet Seaton Delaval Handicap (2:45).

He didn’t make the cut in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and instead makes handicap debut here, with Danny Tudhope, who had four winners at the Royal meeting, taking the ride.

Baldomero, third behind Ascot winner Dark Shift last time out, also lines up alongside Lincoln fourth Irish Admiral and La Tihaty, who makes first run after a gelding operation.

Earlier on that card, State Legend – who drops down in class here – and Lizzie Jean look leading contenders in an open Jenningsbet Handicap (1:00), for the James Ferguson and Ivan Furtado teams.

James Horton also sends Liquid Metric on handicap debut, after an encouraging third at Catterick last time out in a maiden event.

Boss chases four-timer for Coyle team

Ey Up It’s The Boss has won on his last three starts and bids to take a fourth successive victory in a Class 5 handicap (4:30).

Tony Coyle’s charge seeks a first all-weather victory under Kieran Schofield, whilst Tickets, a winner of a decent Kempton novice heat, heads the weights under Ivan Furtado.

Also on the card, Revision will bid to step up on a good debut in a six-furlong novice event (1:35), with Kevin Stott in the saddle for the Kevin Ryan team.

And at 3:55, Lion Of War looks to remain unbeaten for the Charlie and Mark Johnston team, having won on debut at Leicester.

The Roaring Lion colt, also for Qatar Racing, takes on three unpenalised rivals who finished second on debut, so he will need to improve in order to make it two wins from as many starts.

There’s British representation in France over at Chantilly in the Listed Prix Hampton (6:00), as Robert Cowell sends over Clarendon House (Ray Dawson) to take on the likes of classy Group Two winner Suesa.

All-Weather Vase Marathon winner Honor And Pleasure also returns for Alessandro & Giuseppe Botti.

The five-year-old took the Lingfield event back on Good Friday, and faces eight rivals in the staying Listed event, with Joie De Soir and Love Child amongst the opposition.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Chantilly live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, June 23.