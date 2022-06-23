Categories
Showbiz

Virgin River season 4: Pregnant Mel KISSES ex in front of Jack in cryptic first-look promo


Whatever the outcome, the short promo was enough to send excitement levels rising among the fandom.

Reacting to the clip, @virginriverseriesfan commented: “Here we go – Jack clearly has a nightmare,” followed by a fire emoji.

“Do not tease us like thaaaaat !!!!!!!” @catiaurell added while @riandadeunk fumed: “No more Mark please.”

“I love them together I hope it’s Jacks!!! Can’t wait to see!!” @annmarieaml weighed in while @annajeann suggested: “This has to be Jack having a nightmare. Omg!!! I can’t wait!!” (sic)

Virgin River season 4 premieres on Netflix on July 20.





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.