‘Why are you doing this?’ Kevin Costner admits wife has reservations over Western role

“I came over about three years ago… I read the script, I actually came to London,” he recalled.

“They said, ‘You’re really going to do this?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’

“And there were a whole bunch of people. So I guess you had a chance to buy it then.

“But they go, ‘Ah we’re not sure. We’re not sure we want to see this’.”

The UK buyers’ instincts clearly led them astray, as Yellowstone has since become one of the biggest cable dramas in American TV history.

Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network and seasons 1-3 are available to stream in the UK on Paramount+.