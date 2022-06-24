10 Bad Movies From Great Directors, According To Reddit

Critics and staunch movie fans haven’t been too kind to most of the blockbusters released in 2022 so far, though box office figures have continued to be good. Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a good example as it’s currently one of the lowest-ranked MCU movies on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

Raimi’s movies generally tend to be well received so the recent developments come as a surprise. However, he isn’t the only one to have a miss or two in his career. Several other great directors have made movies that were weak by their standards and Redditors aren’t afraid to point them out.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Alexander (2004) – Oliver Stone

Stream On Amazon Prime Video





Shortly after defeating the Persian Empire, Alexander the Great, attempts to conquer the whole of Europe. FontFanatic thinks the panned Oliver Stone historical drama is “his attempt at that Gladiator Oscar glory.”

It’s indeed unfortunate that a movie about one of the most iconic historical figures has now been forgotten. Apart from being a commercial failure, it has a shocking 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its many flaws include the glaring historical inaccuracies and the depiction of some armies as overpowered. For example, Persians are made to wear turbans yet people from the region never wore this item of clothing (via Slate). And with a runtime of 3 hours, it feels longer than it should be.





1941 (1979) – Steven Spielberg

Stream On fuboTV





After the Pearl Harbor attacks, California residents start panicking when rumors surface that the state could be the next target. Tonythecritic airs out their frustration about Spielberg, stating, “he was just coming off back-to-back giant hits with Jaws & Close Encounters, and then this.”

The second-lowest ranked Speilberg movie on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes has a genre problem. Perhaps 1941 could have worked if it was a serious war drama instead of a comedy. Regrettably, the director tries to dive deep into a genre he doesn’t appear to be familiar with. The decision to focus more on visual humor other than funny lines doesn’t turn out to be the right one either as many scenes that are meant to be hilarious feel dull.





The Ladykillers (2004) – Coen Brothers

Stream On Disney+





A college professor makes plans to rob a casino but an elderly religious woman threatens to ruin his plan. PattersonPeterson labels the movie as “nigh unwatchable,” with cornnodenney adding, “I’ve seen all Coen brothers films and The Ladykillers is the worst.”

The Redditor is correct to brand the black comedy as “the worst” as it has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score among all of the Coen Brothers’ efforts. Ideally, remaking an imperfect movie tends to be a better decision than remaking a perfect one. Here, the director duo sets itself for failure by attempting to put a modern spin a 1955 comedy that has a 100% tomato score and is considered one of the best comedy movies of all time. As such, even a strong cast that includes Tom Hanks and J.K. Simmons fails to save the ship from sinking.





Green Lantern (2011) – Martin Campbell

Stream On HBO Max





Lazy_Ad_6232 says they can’t wrap their “head around the fact that the director of Casino Royale, which is considered one of the best Bond movies, and the Mask of Zorro also directed Green Lantern.” In the DC movie, a test pilot acquires powers and has to defeat a group keen on destroying Earth.

From poor CGI to a boring plot, critics had a field day lambasting the movie. And while it’s sometimes hard for studios and production teams to figure out what went wrong, there is a clear reason why the superhero movie failed: the studio chose the wrong person for the job. Martin Campbell would later admit to Screenrant that superhero movies aren’t really his thing.





Eyes Wide Shut (1999) – Stanley Kubrick

Stream On Hulu





A doctor who is having marital problems discovers a sex cult and starts attending their sessions. But this doesn’t go on without consequences. AngryPolishMalet says “it just feels too toned down to the typical 90s’ movie feel.”

It’s interesting that the erotic thriller also has two movie couples who dated in real life (Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman) but many moments come off as weird. Stanley Kubrick’s last movie is packed with depravity that is masterfully depicted but doesn’t seem to fit a director who made some of the best sci-fi, war, and horror movies.

Lady In The Water (2006) – M. Night Shyamalan

Stream On Tubi TV





An apartment superintendent finds a girl swimming in a pool and soon discovers she is a water nymph. MTKSharedInk found it hard to overcome their shock, writing, “I simply could not believe he had made this.”

The Redditor’s opinion isn’t a biased one. The psychological thriller actually received 4 nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture. Perhaps the biggest fail is director M. Night Shyamalan casting himself in a major role instead of cameos as is the norm. Since he doesn’t impress as an actor the same way he does as a director, the quality dips in a major way.

Jack (1996) – Francis Ford Coppola

Stream On Disney+





A 10-year-old boy struggles to fit in with his agemates because he has a condition that makes him physically age at four times the normal speed. FredoCorleone2825 simply says “I don’t think it’s very good.”

The premise could work well for an emotional drama. Sadly. Coppola downplays the seriousness of the situation by packing in sarcasm. Such a direction would definitely fit many comedy movie directors but coming from the maker of one of the best gangster movies of all time, there is a constant feeling that he is participating in a sport that doesn’t suit his abilities.

Blackhat (2015) – Michael Mann

Stream On Netflix





A hacker is released from prison and forced to help with investigations when a code he created is used during a terrorist attack. Redditor dreamfall31 declares that the movie is “incomprehensible and beyond dull.”

An action thriller that’s not only directed by Michael Mann but also has Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis should indeed have a better score than 32% on Rotten Tomatoes. Limiting Chris Hemsworth to chairs in front of computer screens is presumably the biggest blunder. Time and time again, the actor has proven that he thrives better in action scenes.

Downsizing (2017) – Alexander Payne

Stream On Paramount+





After a scientist invents a procedure that shrinks people, a married couple decides to try it. Redditor plzsnitskyreturn calls it “one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen.”

There are plenty of shortcomings, including the attempt to mix genres, which works sometimes but fails most of the time. The talented cast members aren’t always used to the best of their abilities since much of the focus is on a creative plot rather than great dialogue or marvelous facial expressions.

Death Proof (2007) – Quentin Tarantino

Stream On Amazon Prime





A sadistic Hollywood stuntman derives pleasure from using his death-proofed stunt car to cause accidents. Redditor nowhereman136 thinks the flick is watchable but doesn’t believe it measures up to the director’s other works, referring to it as “the weakest Tarantino film.”

Death Proof‘s glaring problem is that it spends too much time on a buildup that doesn’t feel necessary. Most of the running time is dedicated to random dialogue, with the fun only kicking in during the final act. It’s undoubtedly one of the best final acts in the history of Hollywood but the previous proceedings might make some viewers press stop before reaching it.





NEXT: The 10 Most Prolific Hollywood Directors, Ranked By Number Of Movies Made

Doctor Strange 2 Already Made Kang A More Terrifying Villain Than Thanos





About The Author