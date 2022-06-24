90 Day Fiancé: Rebecca & Zied Celebrate Major Relationship Milestone

Popular cast members Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi surprised 90 Day Fiancé fans with a big relationship milestone announcement. Rebecca from Georgia and Zied from Tunisia took their romance to reality TV on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3. At that time, Rebecca, 49, was working as a private detective and was looking forward to meeting her future fourth husband, Zied, 27, in person. Amid several rough patches between the couple, mainly due to their cultural differences and past secrets, Zied popped the question to Rebecca in the Sahara desert. On 90 Day Fiancé season 8, Zied moved to America to get married to Rebecca on a K-1 visa.

Canton resident Rebecca using filters all the time before she flew to Tunisia was a big red flag in their relationship. So was Rebecca not telling Zied that she was still married to her Moroccan ex-husband. Zied, on the other hand, was controlling and forbade Rebecca from wearing a sleeveless shirt. Upon Zied’s arrival in the U.S., Rebecca started feeling he was too similar to her former husband. Zied being around young women made Rebecca insecure because of their age difference. Zied also pushed Rebecca into getting married earlier than planned because of Ramadan giving fans yet another reason to believe that this couple was not meant to last.





It was recently revealed Rebecca and Zied are still together. The 90 Day Fiancé couple recently shared a sweet moment from their ongoing trip to Tunisia on Instagram. Zied shared a throwback photo of him and Rebecca in which he can be seen wearing a t-shirt with her photoshopped and filtered face printed on it. Zied then added a picture of him and Rebecca taken presently in the very same location. “4 years later the same place,” Zied wrote in his caption. “It’s been the best 4 years ever baby,” Rebecca wrote in the comments confirming that it’s been four years since she met Zied face to face for the first time in his native Tunis.





TLC viewers have been congratulating Zied and Rebecca for having completed four years of togetherness. Fans wrote about how happy they are to see a longtime 90 Day Fiancé couple thriving in real life with the show’s drama now in their past. The age gap of 22 years between Zied and Rebecca is also not evident in the new photo with her getting younger day by day. At 50, Rebecca started her physical transformation by getting full body liposuction and cosmetic treatments done to her face and she no longer has to rely on filters. Zied too has changed his style and has been wearing his long hair in a slicked-back ponytail. Zied’s also gotten a style makeover and he dumped his tight-fitting clothes for a loose tank top that’s apt for summer.





The enterprising Zied found himself a good job at a furniture store earlier this year and Rebecca appears happier than ever. While no one expected it to happen, Rebecca and Zied have turned into a success story. Unlike the clout-chasing couples that 90 Day Fiancé viewers have been seeing in recent seasons, Rebecca and Zied’s love is genuine. They tied the knot on April 19, 2020, so they have already celebrated two years of being married in the U.S. Fans get to see glimpses of Rebecca and Zied on spin-offs such as 90 Day Diaries, but it’s their Instagram which is where they get real news from their favorite couples.





