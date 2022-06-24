Asda shoppers asking staff to ‘stop scanning at £30’ due to rising food prices – ‘a limit’





The cost-of-living crisis is impacting many Britons across the country as food, energy, and fuel prices continue to rise. New figures show a nationwide drop in the number of people spending money on food, demonstrating that many must prioritise what they spend their money on as inflation increases.

Asda shoppers are asking till staff to stop scanning their groceries and “put the rest back” when they hit £30, the supermarket has said. It seems £30 is the maximum many can currently afford on their grocery shop. This comes as retail sales fell in May as consumers spent less on food amid the cost-of-living crisis. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), retail sales over the last month decreased by 1.6 percent across food stores. READ MORE: Meghan’s ‘firm’ gesture to Harry – ‘Signals of anxiety’

The ONS found that sales in supermarkets dropped 1.5 percent over the last few weeks, with a 2.2 percent decrease in specialist shops such as biggest and bakers. The biggest decline in spending was seen on alcohol and tobacco, with sales down four percent. There was also a 2.3 percent drop in sales on household goods and a 1.1 percent decrease in sales in department stores. Earlier this week, Asda said that it had discovered some shoppers were asking cashiers to stop scanning their food after their groceries had reached £30.

Lord Stuart Rose, Asda Group Board and Chairman, told the BBC: “People are trading back, they are worried about spending. “They’ve got a limit that they’ve set out, too. “They say £30 is one limit and if they get to more than £30 then that’s it, stop. It’s the same with petrol.” He added that the current rise in prices is a shock to many Britons.

“More workers returning to the office may have contributed to increased fuel sales this month while shoppers buying outfits for summer holidays helped boost clothing sales. “These rises were offset by falls for household goods and department stores, with retailers in these areas reporting consumer reluctance to spend due to affordability worries and higher prices.” Ralph Robinson, Head of Retail at technology consultancy BJSS, added: “May’s retail results are down to such an extent that some analysts are comparing figures to three years ago to find a source of good news. “Despite a return to typical holiday routines, and the build up to the Royal Jubilee, retail sales volumes declined by 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, in the second consecutive monthly decline, as shoppers tightened their belts and focused on buying only the essentials, even in their weekly shop. “Sadly the early positive signs for the household goods and department store sectors have failed to continue into the summer, declining 2.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively in the latest results.” Mr Robinson went on to say that Lord Rose “sums up current sentiment best – sharing how shoppers are now setting £30 spending limits at the tills, down further still from the £40 limits cited by Tesco’s chairman John Allan just a month ago”. In early May, Mr Allan told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme: “I was hearing for the first time for many years of customers saying to checkout staff: ‘stop when you get to £40’, or something. “They don’t want to spend a penny over that, as opposed to having everything checked out.”