Atea awarded a frame agreement with the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment | MarketScreener

Atea has entered into a new framework agreement with the defence sector and the
Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM). This is the fifth large frame
agreement which Atea has won with this sector in the last two months - see prior
stock exchange notice on May 11, 2022.

The new frame agreement has an estimated annual value of NOK 485 million and
covers hardware, software and consultancy services. The term of the frame
agreement is two years with a possible extension of another two years.
The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) has been responsible for
conducting the competition on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, The Norwegian
Defence Estates Agency (Forsvarsbygg), the Norwegian Armed Forces and the
Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM).

"We are deeply honored that the defence sector has again selected Atea as its
provider of IT infrastructure. We view the new frame agreement as further
recognition of our capability to deliver robust IT solutions to critical public
sector customers," commented Atea CEO Steinar Sønsteby.  "Our company has had a
long and positive relationship with the defence sector over many years, and it
is very rewarding for our IT consultants and solution specialists to contribute
to this sectors continued digital development."

For further information, please contact:
Steinar Sønsteby, CEO Atea ASA, mobile (+47) 930 55 655
Ole Petter Saxrud, CEO Atea AS, mobile (+47)  993 10 922
About Atea
Atea is the leading supplier of IT infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic
regions. Atea is present in 85 cities with over 7,500 employees in Norway,
Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Atea delivers hardware
and software from leading global vendors, and provides consulting and technical
services to support its customers with the design, implementation and operation
of their IT environments. Atea had gross sales of approximately NOK 41 billion
(EUR 4.1 billion) in 2021 and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. www.atea.com

