Being Biromantic Doesn’t Necessarily Mean You’re Bisexual

In a sexual identity landscape that is ever-expanding and helping people everywhere feel seen, there’s another term to add to your vocab: biromantic.

“People who identify as biromantic tend to have romantic feelings, desire physical intimacy, and are attracted to romantic partners of different genders,” Romanoff explains, says Sabrina Romanoff, PhD, a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist, professor, researcher, and writer. To be biromantic is to be attracted to two genders of the many across the vast gender spectrum.

The “romantic” piece of the phrase refers to how folks within this identity feel and express desire. While being biromantic does not mean that person is never interested in a sexual relationship, it does mean that it’s not their primary focus, says Romanoff.

A biromantic person is more interested in getting to know the true essence of the person they are talking to, rather than being immediately interested in exploring their body, explains Romanoff.

While the term biromantic isn’t commonly used (yet), having more terms to describe how you feel ultimately leads to a better understanding of each other and ourselves. And who doesn’t want that?

So, what exactly does it mean to be biromantic?

On a very basic level, this term refers to someone who is romantically attracted to two genders, affirms Romanoff. This can mean being attracted to men and women, trans men and women, or any other gender identity, she adds, reminding that gender is a spectrum that stretches far beyond “woman” or “man.” It’s 2022, honeys.

In fact, the “bi” could refer to myriad humans, says John DeOca, PhD, relationship coach and nurse practitioner. DeOca encourages people to be open and willing to learn if someone talks about being biromantic. “In being curious, we have a better way of understanding each other.”

Okay, so how is this different than being bisexual?

G Stone, a sexologist, master sexpert, and dating, relationship, and intimacy coach, helped break this down. To wrap it up quickly, bisexual = sexually attracted to two gender identities. Biromantic = romantically attracted to two gender identities.

Let’s use an example of a person who is romantically attracted to both cisgender men and women. Instead of having the sexual responses a bisexual person may have when looking at a person of interest (Think: ‘Whoa, I wonder what he looks like naked,’ ‘I’d love to kiss her,’ etc.), this person may find themselves imagining what life would be like with that person.

A person identifying as biromantic may find themselves more interested in what a partnership might entail with a new person—going on cute dates, meeting each other’s families, moving in together, the whole shebang. There’s a lot more of a slow creep of attraction instead of that overwhelming, sometimes animalistic surge of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone that others may feel.

It’s like the opposite of hook-up culture, Stone adds. “Instead of looking at someone and thinking I want to have sex with you,” she says, “you may think, ‘Oh my god, I want to spend time with this person. I want to talk about our dreams, and our pets, and explore this connection we have.'”

For these folks it’s like, bring on the cuddling, the hand holding, the inside jokes, which honestly sounds pretty awesome.

This does not mean, all the experts emphasize, that a biromantic person is never going to be interested in a sexual relationship; it just means that’s not their main focus or attraction at the jump. And it’s totally possible to be both biromantic and bisexual, or to be biromantic and asexual, or biromantic and heterosexual.

Got it! So how is this different than being panromantic?

The difference here lies in the prefix. Bi means two, where pan extends to all. A panromantic person has romantic feelings to humans regardless of their gender identity, whereas a biromantic person is only attracted to people of two genders—whatever they might be.

What are some resources for biromantic people?

DeOca recommends anyone who may identify with this expression to seek out other biromantic people, either in media or in their circle. If you don’t know anyone who is biromantic, try an online community.

There are many Facebook groups where biromantic folks can turn for support, including Bisexuals & Biromantic Folks Support Group and Bisexual and Biromantic HQ.

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQIA+ youth, also has a platform called TrevorSpace, where people can connect.

And of course, finding a trusted counselor or mental health professional specializing in attraction and romance can be key in exploring oneself and your attraction.

