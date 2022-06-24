BMW caught ‘hogging middle lane’ of M5 sparks furious debate

Dave Harford, 43, spotted the white car travelling along the M5 with no other vehicles anywhere to be seen. However, Dave took to Twitter to complain, raging that drivers should keep to the left and that “middle lane hogging” is dangerous and causes congestion.

But he claims the driver was doing around 50mph at around 5am – when the road appeared deserted – and had been in the middle lane for approximately one mile near Worcester.

Nevertheless, lane hogging is an example of “careless driving,” for which motorists can be fined £100.

Dave, from Worcester, said: “Traffic was behind this vehicle and said traffic had to move to lane 3 to go past him – causing more risk.

“Yes. The car was a BMW, but they aren’t the only ones who do it People need to take responsibility for their actions and stop blaming others and finding excuses.

“It’s lane hogging. It’s illegal and causes congestion when lots of traffic is around.”