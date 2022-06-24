Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘promised six signings’ and handed £200m for spending spree

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been promised six signings and handed £200million for a summer budget for a major spending spree. The Blues were taken over by Todd Boehly at the end of last month following the decision of their previous Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich to put the club on the market after he was sanctioned in the wake of his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea started last season in fine form as they kept pace with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. But their campaign ultimately fizzled out after they were landed with a whole host of restrictions due to Abramovich’s ownership.

The Blues still managed to win the Club World Cup, however, and also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. And they will be confident of kicking-on next season.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea’s new owners have set Champions League qualification as their minimum target for their first season at the helm. And they are willing to bolster Tuchel’s £200m transfer kitty further through player sales.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘rejected’ by Christian Eriksen as Dane identifies two preferred destinations