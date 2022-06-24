Categories
‘Chilling’ Lorraine Kelly compares the US to Handmaid’s Tale as abortion law overturned


Lorraine Kelly, 62, was outraged after it emerged today that, in about half of the USA’s states, a complete ban on abortions could now come into place. She took to Twitter to vent her feelings with her 705,000 followers.

“This is chilling,” she wrote, adding: “The Handmaids Tale is starting to feel like a documentary.”

She had been responding to a comment written by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane about the news that the Supreme Court had overturned the historic Roe vs Wade law.

Seth had lamented: “Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi.

“But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white.”

@TrineRG agreed, writing: “Gilead is looming!”

@Lemon__Soul echoed: “It’s obscene. It shouldn’t be used as a day to day fix all, but it should be there for those circumstances when it is needed.”

She pointed out that the USA was a country that seemed “happy with guns” being available that could kill people, despite its very conservative new stance on abortions.



