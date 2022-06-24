‘Chilling’ Lorraine Kelly compares the US to Handmaid’s Tale as abortion law overturned

Lorraine Kelly, 62, was outraged after it emerged today that, in about half of the USA’s states, a complete ban on abortions could now come into place. She took to Twitter to vent her feelings with her 705,000 followers.

“This is chilling,” she wrote, adding: “The Handmaids Tale is starting to feel like a documentary.”

She had been responding to a comment written by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane about the news that the Supreme Court had overturned the historic Roe vs Wade law.

Seth had lamented: “Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi.

“But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white.”

