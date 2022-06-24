‘Chilling’ Lorraine Kelly compares the US to Handmaid’s Tale as abortion law overturned

Lorraine Kelly, 62, was outraged after it emerged today that, in about half of the USA’s states, a complete ban on abortions could now come into place. She took to Twitter to vent her feelings with her 705,000 followers.
“This is chilling,” she wrote, adding: “The Handmaids Tale is starting to feel like a documentary.”
She had been responding to a comment written by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane about the news that the Supreme Court had overturned the historic Roe vs Wade law.
Seth had lamented: “Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi.
“But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white.”
@TrineRG agreed, writing: “Gilead is looming!”
@Lemon__Soul echoed: “It’s obscene. It shouldn’t be used as a day to day fix all, but it should be there for those circumstances when it is needed.”
She pointed out that the USA was a country that seemed “happy with guns” being available that could kill people, despite its very conservative new stance on abortions.
