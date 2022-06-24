Coronation street: Who is Stephen’s father? Audrey Roberts’ lover fans never saw

Who is the father of Audrey Roberts’ son Stephen Reid?

Stephen is the son of Audrey and Geoff Masters, the veteran hairdresser’s boyfriend from when they were teenagers.

However, their relationship was short-lived and she neglected to inform Geoff that she was pregnant with his child.

This storyline never actually featured in Coronation Street as Audrey only joined the cast in 1979, 23 years after her and Geoff’s son Stephen was born.

It is a sad part of Audrey’s life as she was forced to give her child up by her dad.