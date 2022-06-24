Dementia breakthrough: The common jab shown to slash the risk of dementia by 40%

It emerged 5.1 percent of flu-vaccinated patients had developed Alzheimer’s, compared to 8.5 percent of their non-vaccinated peers.

Paul E. Schulz, Rick McCord Professor in Neurology at McGovern Medical School, and also a senior author of the study, added: “Since there is evidence that several vaccines may protect from Alzheimer’s disease, we are thinking that it isn’t a specific effect of the vaccine.

“Instead, we believe that the immune system is complex, and some alterations, such as pneumonia, may activate it in a way that makes Alzheimer’s disease worse.

“But other things that activate the immune system may do so in a different way – one that protects from Alzheimer’s disease.

READ MORE: Dementia symptoms: The weather sensitivities which may be a sign