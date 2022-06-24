Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez branded ‘Wonder Woman’ for helping sick pensioner on plane

Camille Vasquez, 37, reportedly rushed to help an elderly passenger after he collapsed and hit his head during a flight from Los Angeles to New York this week. It is understood that the man, who was in his 70s, fell to the ground when passing the lawyer and her bodyguard in the first-class section of an American Airlines plane.

According to TMZ, Camille jumped out of her seat and got in touch with her brother-in-law, who is a doctor, to get advice on how to help him.

The family member then talked Johnny Depp’s lawyer through how to ensure the pensioner was not having a heart attack or a bleed on the brain as a result of the fall.

Camille’s bodyguard also took off his Apple Watch so he could monitor the pensioner’s heart rate.

Luckily, there was a surgeon on board who could take over and check the man was ok.

