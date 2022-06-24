DEVOPS GUIDE IN PRACTICE

Putting DevOps into practice requires reconfiguring the entire software delivery process, and this requires a variety of new tools, as well as applying existing tools in new ways. With these difficulties in mind, let’s move on to practical tips for implementing DevOps with the help of DevOps consulting company.

1. Choosing the right tools

The practical implementation of DevOps should begin with the selection of the necessary tools. There is no specific set of tools required to achieve DevOps-related goals, but the following is generally required:

A continuous integration server such as Jenkins or TeamCity. Such a tool helps to process new program code with the speed of continuous delivery.

An automated testing framework such as Selenium that allows you to quickly test applications in a variety of environments.

Software monitoring tools that help detect availability and performance issues. Ideally, these tools are used not only for production applications but also in pre-release phases in the software delivery channel.

Communication tools like Slack and Trello that help make it easier for teams to share information.

2. Infrastructure Definition

In addition to using the right tools for DevOps, you need to determine the type of infrastructure that the tools will be used with. Consider the following (to some extent overlapping) options:

Cloud-based IaaS infrastructure that provides greater scalability and portability than on-premises infrastructure.

Docker containers are useful for continuous delivery as they make it easier to run the software once designed anywhere (if Docker is supported, but this is true for most modern Linux and Windows environments).

Serverless features, another building block for economically scaling application deployments.

You may already be using some or all the listed infrastructure components. To use them most effectively for DevOps, you need to find a way to best integrate these resources into a continuous delivery channel that is available to all members of your IT team.

3. Reorganization (or expansion) of the group

As noted above, the demand for “DevOps engineers” has grown exponentially today, and you will find many IT professionals trained specifically for DevOps. Bringing these people into your group is one way to put DevOps into practice. However, you do not have to hire a lot of new engineers or change staffing. You can reorganize an existing IT team. If it is currently divided into different groups and programmers are separated from the maintenance staff, then it is better to break down these barriers. Programmers will not necessarily start working in the service department and vice versa, but it is necessary to organize effective channels for the exchange of information between different groups, including using the tools described above.

Also, look for approaches where individual programmers spend part of their time each week in the maintenance department or organize regular meetings between specialists from different departments. Most likely, you will not be limited to this. Extending communication channels to other members of the IT organization, such as software quality engineers and security professionals, will enable DevOps practices and provide maximum visibility into IT operations. You can also hire DevOps engineers, but my general recommendation is to consider them more than conduits to facilitate connections between existing IT teams, rather than replace them.

4. Implementation of response processes

Ongoing communication between IT teams while progressing IT infrastructure management services is not sufficient on its own to achieve the level of continuous improvement prioritized by DevOps. Take care to implement specific processes to ensure that groups effectively respond to the information they share with each other. These can be weekly or monthly meetings where various groups come together to discuss issues that have been identified (such as performance degradation) and develop plans to address them (such as how to prepare new code).

Ideally, your team takes feedback into account on a day-to-day basis and makes continuous improvements. However, having a well-thought-out process to ensure that different groups act on the data collected will allow for a practical, ongoing loop of feedback prioritized by DevOps. Indeed, it is easy to talk about DevOps in the abstract, it is much more difficult to put it into practice. But with the right tools, infrastructure, people, and processes, DevOps is a doable task.