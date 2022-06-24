Diabetes type 2: The 2p drink that ‘significantly’ lowers blood sugar in minutes of intake

Type 2 diabetes can be a tricky beast to tame because it requires kicking some bad habits. That’s because poor lifestyle decisions – namely eating too many carb-rich and sugary items – can send blood sugar levels soaring and this is the main threat posed by type 2 diabetes. Conversely, by improving your diet, you can slow down the rate at which food is broken down into blood glucose (sugar) and this can moderate the rise in blood sugar.
There was no statistically significant difference of changes in insulin levels between the placebo and black tea groups, they found.
The researchers concluded: “Black tea consumption can decrease postprandial blood glucose after sucrose intake.”
General tips for lowering blood sugar
To keep blood sugar levels in check, you should refer to the glycaemic index (GI) – a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates.
It shows how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level when that food is eaten on its own.
Type 2 diabetes – do you have it?
Many people have type 2 diabetes without realising. This is because symptoms do not necessarily make you feel unwell.
Symptoms include:
- Peeing more than usual, particularly at night
- Feeling thirsty all the time
- Feeling very tired
- Losing weight without trying to
- Itching around your penis or vagina, or repeatedly getting thrush
- Cuts or wounds taking longer to heal
- Blurred vision.
See a GP if you have any of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes or you’re worried you may have a higher risk of getting type 2 diabetes, advises the NHS.
