Diabetes type 2: The 2p drink that ‘significantly’ lowers blood sugar in minutes of intake

There was no statistically significant difference of changes in insulin levels between the placebo and black tea groups, they found.

The researchers concluded: “Black tea consumption can decrease postprandial blood glucose after sucrose intake.”

General tips for lowering blood sugar

To keep blood sugar levels in check, you should refer to the glycaemic index (GI) – a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates.

It shows how quickly each food affects your blood sugar (glucose) level when that food is eaten on its own.

