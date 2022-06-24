Do relationship rumours affect Kiara Advani’s personal life? Actress responds

Kiara Advani, who recently completed eight years in the film industry, has come a long way in her career. With back-to-back hits, Kiara has carved a niche for her herself. Apart from her movies, Kiara is also news for her alleged relationship with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara recently opened up on rumours about her personal life and said that she “isn’t completely immune” to it.

In a recent interview with India Today, reacting to rumours about her personal life, Kiara said, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?”

“What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don’t want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it. Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?” added the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ctress.

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The couple is painting the town red with their chemistry both off-screen and onscreen. Even though there has been no official confirmation from the couple, their videos and pictures from award nights, red carpet appearance indicate their sparking chemistry and adding more fuel to their dating rumours.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which was released today. The film also has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor , Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, she is a part of Govinda Naam Mer alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15 opposite Ram Charan.