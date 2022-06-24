Drivers to ditch diesel cars amid the rising fuel prices – ‘Electric cars are the future’

The expert also stressed the importance of moving to electrically-powered vehicles.

Mr Jones said: “Electric cars are not only becoming more affordable, but also more capable of catering to people’s lifestyle requirements (with significantly better ranges than just a few years ago) and so encouraging people to make the switch.”

He added that “the future of motoring seems to be heading in one direction – electric”.

Mr Jones said: “This is driven by growing consumer demand, greater choice, and affordability of electric cars.