Enola Holmes 2 is not coming to Netflix in July 2022

Those of you who were hoping Netflix would release Enola Holmes 2 in July, I’m sorry to say that’s not the case. The streaming service is making us wait at least another month.

The highly-anticipated film starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is on everyone’s radar. The fun and endearing story about the teenage sister of the already-famous Sherlock Holmes was a delight to watch. I like the tone the movie used throughout.

Of course, Brown herself will be back in the sequel, as well as actors Louis Patridge, who played Tewkesbury, and Henry Cavill, who portrayed Sherlock. We don’t know when the streamer will be sharing the production, but we can make some guesses.

Enola Holmes 2 release date predictions

We do know that production on Enola Holmes 2 wrapped all the way back in January. So it’s been almost six months since those cameras stopped rolling. Of course, now the crew has to work on post-production. But they should be close to finishing by now.

Since Stranger Things season 4 part 2 is set to drop on July 1, you’d think Netflix would want to capitalize on it. There’s always attention on anything related to Stranger Things, but that’s especially true when new episodes are set to be released.

On the other hand, that might be the reason why the streaming giant wants to avoid releasing two big Brown projects. Anything she’s attached to will grab people’s attention. I’m hopeful Netflix will release the film in August, but perhaps a September 2022 premiere date is more likely since the first movie came out in the fall of 2020. These are just predictions, though. We’ll have to wait and see what Netflix decides!

Stay tuned to Netflix Life as we bring you all the updates and news on Enola Holmes 2. You can stream the first film on Netflix.