Fit and Well Idaho: The relationship between siblings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One pediatric psychiatrist at St. Luke’s is stressing the importance of building healthy relationships between children, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

Paula Griffith says it is easy for siblings to feel the need to compete for one of the most precious resources in the home, the attention of mom and dad.

She says one of the most important things parents can do is to let children work out their disagreements on their own, that is as long as they aren’t hurting each other.

Griffith also says parents should give each child individual tasks to do around the house that are specific and clear because ‘go clean the basement’ is often too broad of a topic for children to understand.

She suggests setting aside individual moments with each child.

“Making sure you are filling up the buckets of each sibling with some positive attention from you can help reduce the competition and help reduce the acting out later because often that can be a source that drives that behavior,” Griffith said.

Griffith says to be patient with your children, as they are young and learning how to regulate their feelings and emotions, including between their siblings and parents.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.