Ford unveils new electric SuperVan at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The incredible van-bodied race car was revealed on the first day of the festival. The spectators were then able to enjoy the machine race up the famous hill.

Experts will also be available at hand to answer any burning questions about the state of electric motoring.

Festival organisers said that they will not reveal the exact details of the exhibition just yet but added that it will involve “city cars, saloons, SUVs, sportscars and hypercars – whatever kind of EV you’re interested in, you’ll be able to see it in Electric Avenue”.

The event will also play its part in spreading EV awareness.

The organisers said: “The Festival is the greatest celebration of motorsport, automotive culture and future tech there is, and as the UK moves towards a deadline of 2030 for the electrification of all new cars, showcasing and exploring an electric future has never been more important.”

Announcing the initiative, The Duke of Richmond said: “The Festival of Speed has always taken a defining position on cutting-edge technology and the future of mobility, and we have long championed electric, connected and autonomous vehicles.

“I am delighted that ‘Electric Avenue – The Road to 2030’ presented by Sky Zero will enable visitors to explore the future of mobility for themselves.

“I am also immensely grateful to Sky Zero for joining us in this new venture and to our automotive partners for their continued support of the Festival of Speed.”

Electric Avenue is situated between Future Lab presented by bp and the First Glance Paddock.