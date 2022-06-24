G20 environment ministers to issue joint communiqué pushing climate action

A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Sat, June 25, 2022
In a bid to help attain Indonesia’s Group of 20 (G20) presidency priority issues and to spur global climate action, environment ministers of the G20 will adopt a joint communiqué in August.
Earlier this week, hundreds of delegates from G20 countries – except China and Argentina who joined virtually – came up with a “pre-zero” draft of the environment ministerial communiqué at the second session of the Environment Deputies Meeting and Climate Sustainability Working Group (EDM-CSWG), one of the working groups under Indonesia’s G20 presidency.
The working group previously met for its first session in Yogyakarta in March, and would conclude at the G20 Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Bali in August this year.
