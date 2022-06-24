Gushcloud makes Web3 move signing on Champ Medici owned by Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus

Gushcloud International, an influencer marketing agency based in Asia, is making a move into Web3 by signing on Champ Medici, a Bored Ape NFT owned by Cordell Broadus, top crypto entrepreneur and investor and Snoop Dogg’s son. The signing will see Champ Medici explore opportunities globally in music, gaming and consumer products, as well as licensing deals.

The signing will also provide opportunities for Asian brands to move into Web3 if they decide partner up with Champ Medici.

April this year, Broadus and Gushcloud collaborated to create and throw a pop-up event, The Champ Medici Lounge. The pop-up event was held at Coachella, an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in California.

Another pop-up was held recently at Marquee, held between 20 to 23 June, during the NFT NYC week. According to Gushcloud, both the events caught the attention of key crypto investors and sponsors such as Klaytn, CLV, Bixin Ventures, NSMG, Ethsign, and more. Celebrities and influencers comprising G-Eazy, Steve Aoki, Russell Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Nicole Scherzinger, Bia and Bretman Rock also turned up for them.

Gushcloud and Broadus have also teased an upcoming launch of an investment fund titled “Welcome To The Block”. Broadus said, “As partners now with Gushcloud, we will also be releasing a Web3 investment fund targeted towards investing in founders that are building companies in blockchain and crypto, to push forward our combined future in Web3.”

As Gushcloud has influence in Asia, the fund will also provide equal opportunities towards Asian founders based outside of America.

Althea Lim, co founder, group CEO Of Gushcloud said: “Partnering up with Cordell Broadus and his team has given us key insights to what the future of Web3 looks like as they are at the forefront in the industry.”

She further explained that Gushcloud wants to develop more branded opportunities and marketing solutions for creators and brands who would like to enter the Web3 world and the decision to partner with Broadus was its first step towards that. Broadus had also introduced his father, Snoop Dogg, into the metaverse, she added.

Gushcloud has steadily strengthened its operations in the West. In 2021, it had signed with key cast members of Netflix’s Originals series, Bling Empire, to represent them for key brand deals in the Asia Pacific territory. The cast members include Singapore’s Kane Lim, as well as Chinese American Cherie Chan.

Related articles:

Gushcloud heads to Coachella with brand activation

Gushcloud to represent Bling Empire stars Kane Lim and Cherie Chan in APAC