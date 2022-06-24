Categories
Celebrities

Harry Gration dead: BBC journalist dies aged 71 as tributes pour in from co-stars



Harry Gration dead: BBC journalist dies aged 71 as tributes pour in from co-stars

HARRY GRATION, a former BBC Yorkshire presenter, has died at the age of 71.



Source link

Avatar

By Michelle Marshall

Michelle Marshall is a Showbiz Reporter at Express.co.uk

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.