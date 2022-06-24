High blood pressure: The symptoms in the eyes and face which may be indirectly related

Moreover, cutting down on certain foods is one of the simplest ways to lower your blood pressure.

The NHS says: “A diet high in salt (or sodium) can cause raised blood pressure, which can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Some foods are almost always high in salt because of the way they are made.”

It says that as well as reducing the amount of salt you eat and having a generally healthy diet, you should cut back on alcohol, lose weight if you’re overweight, cut down on caffeine, and if you are a smoker you should stop smoking.