‘I’m a moron’ Claudia Winkleman apologises to Kristina Rihanoff over false Ben Cohen claim

Opening up about watching her marriage “disintegrate” before her eyes, Abby – who fell in love with Ben after meeting him aged just 16 – explained: “I sat in the [Strictly] studio audience each week smiling, but looking back, I see I was terrified.

She added: “Thankfully, I don’t recognise that frightened woman now, I’m so different. Perhaps Strictly did me a favour in the long run.”

While admitting that she won’t be watching Strictly this year as “even the music triggers too many feelings”, Abby also made sure to stress that Ben “was and still is a fantastic hands-on father”.

Revealing that the news Ben and Kristina were expecting a child of their own felt “like a dagger” when it broke in 2016, Abby bravely added that “she couldn’t imagine going through this hell” but insisted “if I can, anyone can”.

She also shared that she was unable to eat, sleep or “get out of bed” when her and Ben’s marriage ended and suffered two mental breakdowns.

Looking to the future, Abby – who has since found love with her partner Dave – gushed that she is ready for her next chapter.

Before dating Ben, Kristina was in a four-year romance with former celebrity Strictly dance partner, Joe Calzaghe, from 2009-2013.