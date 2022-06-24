Kalvin Phillips deal triggers Jesus move to Arsenal as Pep’s timeframe revealed

Kalvin Phillips’ impending move to Manchester City is reportedly set to trigger Gabriel Jesus’ own switch to Arsenal. Jesus has been the Gunners top target for much of the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to boost his options at striker following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

City have already turned down one bid from Arsenal for the Brazilian, who is keen to leave the Etihad Stadium in search of game-time. But now the Premier League champions have agreed a fee with Leeds for the signing of Phillips.

And that £42million deal is expected to pave the way for Jesus to seal his own move to the Emirates Stadium. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners will pay in the region of £50m to sign the striker, with the two clubs close to an agreement.

It is stated that the deal will be wrapped up within the next 10 days, with Arsenal ‘confident’ they have got their man. Discussions are still ongoing, but it is said that it would be a surprise to not see Jesus signing on for the Gunners.

READ MORE: Arsenal discussing personal terms with Gabriel Jesus after fee agreed