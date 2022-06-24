Liverpool star Luis Diaz and Arsenal complicating Leeds transfer after £26m offer rejected

Leeds United have already been busy this summer, but smart business from Liverpool and Arsenal is preventing them from securing their fourth signing of the window. Jesse Marsch’s side are keen to acquire the services of Otavio from Porto.

The midfielder scored three goals and assisted another 11 in the Liga Portugal last season, impressing with his pace and energy down the right. And with Raphinha set to depart, Leeds are aware they will need top talent to replace one of their star players.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the forward this summer and reports have circulated previously that the former Rennes star, who is valued at approximately £60million by the Whites, has already agreed personal terms with the club. Arsenal and Tottenham have also been cited as interested in the forward.

However, Leeds may struggle to sign what will be Raphinha’s direct replacement because Porto are in no rush to cash in on the 27-year-old, says the Record. The Portuguese side sold Luis Diaz in the summer to Liverpool and Fabio Vieira to Arsenal earlier this summer, meaning that they are not short of funds in the slightest.

JUST IN: Arsenal chief Edu may have secret weapon to beat Tottenham to £65m ace