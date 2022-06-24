Man Who Was Hit By Baltimore Police Patrol Car Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died from injuries he sustained after a Baltimore police officer en route to a report of a stabbing hit his scooter in East Baltimore earlier this week, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue.

The officer was headed to a report of a stabbing on East Preston Street when the collision occurred, police said.

The 58-year-old was initially listed in serious condition. The Baltimore Police Department announced Thursday night that doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital pronounced him dead.

Baltimore police said the department‘s Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 410-396-2606.