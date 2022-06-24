Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are Barbie and Ken come to life in new images

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie have been pictured in character on the set of the new Barbie movie in Los Angeles.

The pair have joined up for the first time since filming began, with a photograph from the set showing Barbie alongside Ken now being made public.

In the photo, the pair were wearing Western-themed outfits, with both Ryan, 41, and Margot, 31, having matching white cowboy hats and pink neckerchiefs on.

The actor had a classic black and white Western-style shirt, with embroidered flowers, fringe edging, and pearl snap fasteners. Meanwhile Margot had a bright pink matching vest and trouser combo on.







The film is being directed by Little Women and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, 38, and is set to release in July 2023.

Despite Ryan and Margot being cast as the lead stars, there are rumours that will be different versions of Barbie and Ken, with one Barbie said to be played by Issa Rae, while another might be Hari Nef.

Marvel’s Simu Liu and new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa are also said to be playing other Kens.







Some of the rumours surrounding the film were shared by New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, who tweeted: “I am hearing incredible BARBIE goss at Cannes. For one, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in the BARBIE film. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Ken.

“And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies.”

Other people currently announced attached to the project include Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrara, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kanye, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Sharon Rooney, Connor Swindells, Scott Evans, and Jamie Demetriou.

Fans believe Emma will be playing the role of Skipper, the younger sister of Barbie, due to her resemblance to Margot.







Other people rumoured to be linked to the project are Bridgerton and Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan, actress Saoirse Ronan, and popstar Dua Lipa – but they have not been confirmed as yet.

The plot for the movie is still being kept under wraps, but it’s being suggested that there may be a meta aspect to the story. Will Ferrell is reportedly playing the CEO of a toy company that may or may not be Mattel.

The first image of Ryan as Ken showed him dressed up as “Earring Magic Ken”, introduced in 1993, as a companion to the “Earring Magic Barbie” figure.

