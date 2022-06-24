Meghan and Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal after Obamas drop streaming giant





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), in late 2020. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “rethinking” the deal, royal expert Neil Sean has claimed due to Michelle and Barack Obama. The former US President and First Lady have moved their podcast to the Amazon-owned company Audible from Spotify.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean claimed: “Harry and Meghan are having a rethink about where they’re going with their individual podcasts and their programming. “We know that they were a bit upset about the Spotify association with the comedian podcaster Joe Rogan. “But could the picture be and they’re looking for a brand new deal? “It will be difficult to leave Spotify right now because they haven’t really delivered anything. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry offered ‘big pay deal’ for Jubilee interview

“But moving forward there’s always the bigger deals on the table and for Harry and Meghan, they do look at Michelle and Barack Obama as a template for them. “The sort of people they would like to follow in the footsteps. “They see them being a very successful brand that’s admired around the world.” He added: “This could be the route Harry and Meghan want to go down. They really do look at them for inspiration and ideas.”

Meghan and Harry’s charity Archewell said they had been expressing concerns to Spotify about the issue since the charity’s inception, and continue to do so “to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis”. A number of artists ditched the platform due to controversial content such as The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views. An Archewell spokesperson said the couple are “committed to continuing” their work with the streaming platform. “Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day,” the spokesperson said. DON’T MISS Harry and Meghan stuck in ‘stalemate’ with royals [INSIGHT]

Meghan’s comments on Kate ‘really damaging’ for Harry and William [ANALYSIS]

Prince Harry ‘thinking of relinquishing title’ – claim [VIDEO]