Michael Jackson’s heartbreaking last words to ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley – ‘Cried all day’





Michael Jackson died 13-years-ago on June 25, 2009. The star’s unexpected and sudden death had an effect on people all around the world, but most of all on those who were closest to him. Lisa Marie Presley was one of these people. She had only been married to him for a short time – from 26 May, 1994, to 20 August, 1996 – but the love and affection between them was still strong. After Michael’s death, Lisa Marie recalled the last time she had a “coherent” conversation with him.

Lisa Marie, the daughter of Elvis Presley, spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2010, the year after Michael’s death. She opened up about their relationship and what state it was in after their divorce. The superstar couple broke up because Lisa Marie did not want any more children, having already had two with her previous husband, Danny Keough. Michael, on the other hand, wanted kids as soon as possible. Despite their bitter divorce, they were still good friends. But Lisa Marie recalled speaking to him “properly” in 2005, when their conversation turned hostile.

Lisa Marie remembered: "I was so removed from him and he could feel it and hear it. I was very distant … He was asking me, he wanted to tell me that I was right about a lot of people around him." In a truly tragic turn of events, Michael then asked Lisa Marie one of the hardest things she has ever heard. He asked how she felt about him. "He asked if I still loved him," she solemnly revealed. But she couldn't lie to the star. She said: "I told him I was indifferent and he didn't like that word." Michael then revealed how he was worried about his life. And worried about his legacy.

Lisa Marie admitted: “I was crying all day. And I don’t normally do that.” She added how she was struggling to carry out “simple tasks” because of how overwrought with emotion she felt. She continued: “I was trying to work, I came home, I was literally cutting my food, eating my dinner crying.” Eventually, she heard the news. She learned Michael had died when her friend – and fellow Scientologist – John Travolta texted her. When she found out what happened she felt “real, honest-to-goodness shock”. She said: “Not even tears … I was floored, honestly floored.” Lisa Marie tried to remember her relationship with Michael in a positive way, despite his tragic and untimely death.

Lisa Marie remembered her late ex-husband fondly. She said: "He tried so hard and went through so much with me. He's never done that with any other female or anyone, as much as we went through. "When we were together were really in love and had the rough patches and then I had to make the decision to walk. Because I saw the drugs and doctors were coming in and they scared me and that put me back into what I went through with my father – and that ended it."