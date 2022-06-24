Middletown police officer goes beyond call of duty for a local man

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown police officer warmed our hearts and one man’s plate on Thursday evening.

A police officer went above and beyond his call of duty when he responded to the home of a man who asked to speak with police.

Upon arrival to the man’s residence, officers met the sole occupant of the home, a male who made it clear to the police that he was having a rough week. The man told the police he did not know what to do or want to cook.

According to the Middletown Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Andrew Brooks utilized the man’s garden and the food in his fridge to make him dinner.

The Middletown Police Departments Facebook page said “Sometimes a hot meal and someone to talk to is all it takes to lift someone’s spirits and change their perception on things.

