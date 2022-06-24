Monty Don nationality: What is the Gardeners’ World star’s nationality?

“The latter died a few months before I was born, but my father’s father – George Don – when told of the arrangement for his latest grandson, said he thought Montagu was an absurd name and should be removed.

“However, my parents, standing up to the old bully for once, removed his name instead. Which is why I am called Monty, shortened from Montagu, Don.”

Back in 2003, he opened up about his upbringing with his parents.

He said: “The priorities were God first, others next, self last.”

“If you could not be dutiful to other people, you should be dutiful in the household.