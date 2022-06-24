Movies to Make A Comeback At Public Library

MOUNDSVILLE — After a long absence in the wake of the pandemic, free film showings are returning this summer to the Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library.

These “Random Monday Movies” will generally be recently released, critically acclaimed feature films aimed at adult audiences, though some will be family-fare.

The start time will be 6 p.m. on randomly selected Mondays. They will take place in the downstairs meeting room.

Space will be limited and anyone interested in attending will need to contact the library to find out what the feature film is, or visit the library in person. While pre-registration will not be strictly required, it is recommended because walk-ins will be turned away if we have reached room capacity.

For starters, the Moundsville Library will be showing a couple films originally planned for screening in 2020. The first film showing will be this Monday, June 27. Grown-up fans of Mr. Rogers won’t want to miss it.

Call 304-845-6911 for more information or to reserve a seat.

The Moundsville Library is located at the corner of Fifth Street and Tomlinson Avenue.