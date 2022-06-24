Neighbours theory: Terese Willis to exit before finale in heartbreaking divorce twist





Terese (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) has only just seen the back of her mother in recent scenes on Neighbours and she is already having to contend with yet more drama. As well as trying to work out what game Paul (Stefan Dennis) is trying to play with their divorce, she is also trying to help Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) with his addiction problems. However, it seems bringing her marriage to an end will be her focus in next week’s episodes of the Channel 5 soap, with the decisions made possibly prompting an early exit for the beloved character.

The drama continues as the mystery about the company Paul is supposedly putting all his assets into thickens as Terese realises something is off. Her interest is heightened when she hears the business has now gone bust, meaning her estranged husband’s money would be gone too. It doesn’t take too long for Terese to think Paul wouldn’t be that stupid and she thinks it was all a ruse so her spouse could keep his money for himself. Terese’s fears are confirmed when Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) does a little digging and discovers the truth about Sapiko and Bazz Holdings. Unfortunately, she needs evidence to present an argument and this is not at her disposal so she has to think about how else she will catch Paul out. READ MORE: Outlander: Why was Gemma Fray replaced as Brianna Fraser?

With his son, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) having been sent to prison, Paul isn’t in any mood to hear what his estranged wife has to say. Terese is once again shut out as she is made out to be some jealous former lover who is desperate to make up lies about her ex. Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) has sat in the background and seen how his father Paul has treated people and it seems this situation is the last straw. The young businessman calls out the villain for his behaviour and it seems his words do work to some effect as Paul begins to reflect on his actions. It seems after months of making his estranged wife’s life a misery, he is finally willing to draw a line in the sand.

With this feeling she needs a fresh start and with most of her family having left Ramsay Street in recent months, Terese could decide she and Glen are going to make an exit, also. Although they will miss their friends and family, they know Erinsborough holds too many memories for them both that they would rather leave in the past. Coming to the conclusion of moving away would allow their relationship to become stronger, too and they could pack up and go before the finale in August. This would be a heartbreaking end to Terese’s time on the show as she has always tried so hard to overcome adversity. However, she knows she is defeated now and needs to go and reunite with her family in another part of Australia.

As it seems the divorce between the two characters is going to be finalised, the actress who played Terese, Rebekah had other thoughts on her character’s relationship. The soap star said: “I know they’re going through a revoltingly hideous divorce right now, but I hope – though it might be leaving it too late – that something happens with Terese and Paul before the show ends. “We’re crossing our fingers! “Glen and Terese, in the meantime, are a good match. But we don’t know what’s happening in the last couple of weeks, so anything could happen!” The one thing Terese and Rebekah were able to agree on was it was time for them both to step away from the hotel after so many years.

The actress said: “I think Terese is kind of done with Lassiters. “‘I’m hoping another opportunity will come up for her, but in saying that, I’ve always loved being the Queen of Lassiters! “But there will be some sort of payback as far as Paul goes, absolutely,” she explained in an interview with Metro.co.uk. Will Terese be given the happy ending she deserves or will something else pop up before the final ever episode air? Neighbours airs weeknights at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.





