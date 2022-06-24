Norway’s Visma acquires Belgium-based Teamleader: Know what it means for the companies and customers | Silicon Canals

Oslo-based Visma, a company that provides business software and services for accounting and administration, announced on Thursday that it has acquired Belgium-based SaaS scale-up Teamleader from investors Fortino Capital, Keen Venture Partners, and PMV. Teamleader offers work management software for small and medium enterprises. The Belgium company is currently operational in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. Salesforce’s report on Dutch workforce’s digital skills Has the Dutch workforce mastered all digital skills? Find out Has the Dutch workforce mastered all digital skills? Find out Show Less

With this acquisition, Teamleader says it will benefit from Visma’s international network and expertise to accelerate its growth ambitions.

What does Teamleader offer?

Founded in 2012 by Jeroen De Wit, Teamleader offers work management software to help companies take control of their daily hassle by supporting the three pillars of work management: sell, bill, and organise, all in one place.

The company has been supported by a number of VC investors. In 2014, the first investment round was led by Fortino Capital. Keen Venture Partners and PMV invested in 2018 to assist Teamleader’s expansion.

Founder Jeroen De Wit says, “The best gift we can give our customers is time to focus on their core business. With our software, we take away as much as possible from everything else. For the next phase of our business, it is important that we connect with a good technology partner who can help us with our plans.”

“At Visma, we have ended up in a winning team where we keep the autonomy to continue our business. At the same time, we can get help in the areas of technology, security, commerce and business operations. In addition, there are many companies within Visma that serve the same target group as we do. This allows us to jointly grasp the opportunities that exist in the market,” adds Jeroen De Wit.

Teamleader will continue to operate under its own name and with its current team of 180 employees as an independent part of the Visma Group.

Aim of this acquisition

Visma’s mission is similar to Teamleader’s vision of shaping the future with powerful technology. At the same time, by participating in Visma and receiving extensive support, Teamleader can accelerate its growth ambitions.

John Reynders, Area Director Benelux of Visma, says, “The way Teamleader helps businesses grow really appeals to me. I come from an entrepreneurial family and know better than anyone that passion is the driving force behind running a business. But the business side of entrepreneurship is also important. Teamleader understands service organisations like no other. It has created the most user-friendly software on the market for them. I am proud that the fast-growing Teamleader has chosen to join Visma for its next phase. Together we can help service providers focus on their core business by simplifying and automating business processes.”

More than 13,000 organisations work with Teamleader and over €10B worth of invoices flow through the company’s systems. However, the number of entrepreneurs and SMEs in Europe continues to grow rapidly. To meet the increased demand for software, innovate faster and accelerate its growth ambitions, Teamleader has joined Visma.

Jeroen De Wit adds, “Within Visma there is an enormous amount of talent and experience, both in terms of software development and along the commercial side. Our partnership makes it possible to use that knowledge 100 per cent for the benefit of the customer, and to drive the evolution of our tools forward.”

Business software and services for accounting and administration

Visma was founded in 1996 and is based in Oslo, Norway. It offers software and services that simplify and digitise business processes in the private and semi-public sectors. For the public and non-profit sectors, the company provides solutions for improving work processes, reducing bureaucracy and simplifying collaboration.

The company’s target market includes small businesses and startups, central and local government as well as institutions and organisations providing education, welfare services, and healthcare services, non-profit and non-government organisations, large enterprises and retailers, and enterprises of all sizes looking to outsource parts of or their entire administrative processes.

The company’s software offering in the Dutch and Belgian markets includes solutions for financial management, HRM, procurement, and e-government. Visma Benelux consists of 36 companies that all focus on mission-critical cloud software.

The company has 15,000 employees, and 1.3 million private and public sector customers in the Benelux, Nordic countries, Central and Eastern Europe and Latin America.