Norwegian’s Swedish unit to wet lease an A320

Norwegian orders 50+30 B737 MAX 8s
31.05.2022 – 09:55 UTC
Norwegian (DY, Oslo Gardermoen) has placed a tentative order with Boeing (BOE, Washington National) for fifty B737-8s with options for another 30 units, destined mainly for fleet renewal rather than growth.
The carrier said deliveries of the 50 firm-ordered jets are scheduled for 2025-2028, corresponding to the expiration of its current B737-800 leases. As such, the order entails a “limited net increase of the company’s current fleet”.
The contract is expected to be finalised by the end of June 2022, subject to closing requirements.
“This is a landmark deal that sets out a path whereby Norwegian will own a large share of its fleet. This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold,” chairman Svein Harald Øygard said.
“The overall terms achieved are attractive for Norwegian, and the deal fits well with our long-term fleet strategy and route program. The deal will also strengthen the company’s equity considerably, further solidifying Norwegian’s financial position,” Chief Executive Geir Karlsen added.
…
Malta’s Airhub Airlines seeks more used narrowbodies
10.05.2022 – 06:45 UTC
Airhub Airlines (GJM, Malta Int’l) has issued a Request for Proposals for the supply of up to six A320 Family or B737 Family narrowbody aircraft.
The Maltese ACMI/charter specialist is seeking aircraft that are 20 years of age or younger and certified to EASA-compliant standards. Its preference is for aircraft with a single-class, all-economy class layout. They must, ideally, not be due for scheduled heavy maintenance for at least 3,000 hours, 1,000 cycles, and 18 months.
Airhub Airlines is open to various forms of ownership of the aircraft, including operating lease, financial lease, outright purchase, lease-to-purchase, or management basis. It expects to induct the aircraft between June 1 and November 1, 2022. The lease terms were not defined.
The deadline for bids falls on May 24, 2022.
The RFP will potentially triple the carrier’s narrowbody fleet size. The ch-aviation fleets advanced module shows that Airhub Airlines currently operates three A320-200s (all three leased from World Star Aviation), alongside two A330-300s and two A340-300s. Two of the A320s are…
