Norwegian’s Swedish unit to wet lease an A320

31.05.2022 – 09:55 UTC

Norwegian (DY, Oslo Gardermoen) has placed a tentative order with Boeing (BOE, Washington National) for fifty B737-8s with options for another 30 units, destined mainly for fleet renewal rather than growth.

The carrier said deliveries of the 50 firm-ordered jets are scheduled for 2025-2028, corresponding to the expiration of its current B737-800 leases. As such, the order entails a “limited net increase of the company’s current fleet”.

The contract is expected to be finalised by the end of June 2022, subject to closing requirements.

“This is a landmark deal that sets out a path whereby Norwegian will own a large share of its fleet. This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold,” chairman Svein Harald Øygard said.

“The overall terms achieved are attractive for Norwegian, and the deal fits well with our long-term fleet strategy and route program. The deal will also strengthen the company’s equity considerably, further solidifying Norwegian’s financial position,” Chief Executive Geir Karlsen added.

