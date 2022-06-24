Outlander: Why Jamie and Claire’s sex scenes are so important ‘We need these moments’

Coffey was brought on to Outlander for season six after she was approached by actor and producer Sam Heughan. She worked with the cast on putting together all the intimate moments over the eight episodes including those involving Heughan and his co-star Caitriona Balfe as the star-crossed lovers Jamie and Claire Fraser. Outlander has always had steamy moments between the couple from the very first seasons with the show following the lead of Diana Gabaldon’s novels.

On why these scenes worked so well in the show, Coffey said it was something she would turn her own mind to often as they were “a big part of the books”.

She explained: “I think there’s also a lot of violence in the books and in the show and we need these moments of respite, these moments of love because that earns us those of violence, of the terror that happens.

“Season six is a really hard season to watch, in a way, because there’s a lot that happens with those characters that’s very dark in some cases and the love scenes give us levity but sometimes just a deeper insight how those characters really respond to one another.”

The intimacy coordinator went on to say: “You see through Jamie and Claire a marriage that really works in spite of everything that goes on around them. That’s quite hopeful for people.”

