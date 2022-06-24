Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine to withdraw troops from besieged Severodonetsk

Ukrainian troops defending Severodonetsk will be withdrawn, while forces in nearby Lysychansk face possible encirclement by Russia, according to the regional governor. Western military analysts previously said that Kyiv appeared to be weighing the loss of the two strategically important cities.

Here are more updates from across the country:

Severodonetsk: Troops who have endured months of Russian bombardment in this eastern city will have to pull out, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said early Friday. It makes no sense to keep fighters in positions that have been “smashed to pieces,” he said, adding that fatalities are growing.

Haidai said Thursday that Russian forces had destroyed many Ukrainian defensive structures in the industrial area of Severodonetsk, leaving Ukrainian troops holed up there to consider retreating to new positions. Russian forces were also reinforcing their lots around Severodonetsk to completely capture the city, according to the Institute for the Study of War think tank. The mayor of Severodonetsk said up to 8,000 people remained in his city.

Lysychansk: Ukrainian forces are facing encirclement by Russian soldiers, according to Haidai, Reuters reported. “All of Lysychansk is within reach of their fire. It is very dangerous in the city,” he said on national TV, according to Reuters. Russian forces are also reinforcing their positions near Lysychansk to boost their chances of completely taking it over, according to the Institute for the Study of War.