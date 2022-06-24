‘Sunglasses on point!’ Princess Anne stuns in bright blue dress today – ‘owns her style’





Princess Anne visited Brompton Cemetery today in south-west London where she was greeted by Wesley Kerr, Andrew Scattergood, and Andy Williams. The men then showed the Princess around several memorials on the site.

Princess Anne always looks stylish whenever she steps out for a royal engagement, and today was no exception. She dazzled in a light blue dress, which looked like a separate top and skirt. The top was collared and had buttons running down its centre. It also featured a subtle checkered print. READ MORE: Meghan’s ‘firm’ gesture to Harry – ‘Signals of anxiety’

The dress’ skirt was mid-length and pleated, cinching at the waist with a light blue belt. Anne carried a dark grey cross-body bag and matching shoes with a small heel. As for jewellery, she donned a gold necklace and small gold and silver earrings. A silver brooch was pinned to her left lapel, and she wore her signature sunglasses. DON’T MISS:

These sunglasses have dark, rectangular lenses and a white frame. Anne wore them during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, causing quite a stir on social media as many royal fans commented on them. Fans expressed their opinions on the accessory again today. Twitter user @W_Coast_Bluesey said: “Her glasses crack me up, respectfully. “She has her style and she owns it! It’s like her husband’s hat. Out of the norm but they own their style and I admire that.” READ MORE: Princess Diana and Camilla both used the same style ‘trick’

Sarah Delore wrote: “She makes me laugh too, but in the best way. I think she’s fabulous. “Sunglasses on point, as per.” User @Fletch155 said: “She is so beautiful!” User @_gemini_8 commented: “I love that dress style on her!”

User @samgrac79203530 agreed. They said: “Lovely dress.” User @Momof4Cats4 wrote: “She looks fantastic!!” The Royal Parks shared photos of Anne at Brompton Cemetery today. The photos’ caption read: “We were delighted to this week welcome Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal to Brompton Cemetery. “Wesley Kerr, Andrew Scattergood and Andy Williams greeted the Princess on behalf of @theroyalparks before guiding her, and invited guests, around several memorials on site.”