The Yellowstone Twist That Would Change Everything for Beth: ‘She’ll Be Even More Powerful Then’

Yellowstone star dishes the move that would be a game-changer for her alter-ego.

Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly recently opened up to our sister publication, TV Line, about fans going after her for a particular scene between her character Beth and Carter, the boy she took in after his father died and left him an orphan.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t Beth’s insane meltdown in the clothing store, which left us wondering if the badass bitch in cowboy boots had finally gone too far, but one just as revealing as to Dutton’s complex nature.

It was the moment when Carter asked Beth to let him call her “Mama,” and she refused. Reilly exclaimed, “America went after me for that!”

Yup, Beth put an abrupt end to any hopes Carter (and viewers) had of a breakthrough “warm fuzzies” bonding moment between the two characters, which is where it felt like it was headed after she became the young man’s port in the storm. The star protested, “That’s the character, not me!” but admitted she wished Beth would let herself be a mother to him too.

That said, she sees value in Beth being honest with Carter about her not being able to replace his mother, and instead being available to him as a friend. “I think there’s something honorable about that.”

Of course, it all goes back to Beth’s relationship with her own mother, and more importantly, her inability to give Rip a child of his own, the heartbreaking back story behind that, and the issues her trauma has left her to bear in her life moving forward.

Might Beth one day relent and allow Carter to not only call her “mama”, but give him a proper family if she and Rip were to adopt him? Reilly weighed in. “I hope that eventually she forgives herself, because I think she’ll be even more powerful then.” But not right away. As the star playfully pointed out, “There’s too much fun to be had before that!”

What kind of “fun?” The star previously teased trouble ahead for Rip and Beth and mused, “There’s a question of whether or not Beth is gonna go off the deep end. And is she gonna put him first or is she going to put her own need for revenge first?”

