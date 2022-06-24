Union County Parks Offer Free Outdoor Music, Movies and More this Summer

Union County, NJ – June 24, 2022 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce a full slate of free outdoor movies, music and fun for the whole family in Union County parks this summer. The events continue throughout July and August with the Summer Arts concert series beginning on July 6 and the Family Flix movie series beginning on July 12.

“We are all excited to welcome everyone to enjoy the Union County tradition of outdoor entertainment and family activities in our beautiful parks this summer. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the outdoors in a community setting with friends, family and neighbors,” said Commissioner Chair Rebecca L. Williams.

All Summer Arts concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. with a free yoga session welcoming to all, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

The series will take place in Echo Lake Park in Mountainside each Wednesday throughout July, including:

July 6: Pure McCartney — a six-piece tribute band from New Jersey that takes pride in all of the detail behind Paul McCartney’s music, including meticulous recreations of his work in Wings and The Beatles, as well as his solo recordings.

July 13: Rhyme & Reason — a loving a tribute to the music of the Dave Matthews Band, “formed by fans, for the fans.”

July 20: Rob Paparozzi’s Juke Joint — this versatile New Jersey-based performer has collaborated in blues, rock, jazz, pop and country with the leading lights of music in America including B.B.King, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Roberta Flack, Culture Club, Cyndi Lauper and Dolly Parton among others.

July 27: Black Dog — a proud tribute to the mighty Led Zeppelin including the masterpieces “Dazed and Confused,” and “Stairway to Heaven,” along with hidden gems on B-sides, and the intimate acoustic tones of “Going to California,” “Friends,” and “That’s the Way.”

In August, the Summer Arts series moves to Oak Ridge Park in Clark each Wednesday for three more shows:

August 3: We May Be Right — this powerhouse ensemble delivers an electrifying performance for audiences of all ages as they authentically re-create the music of one the greatest rock and roll keyboardists, “Piano Man” Billy Joel.

August 10: Dead On Live — A note-for-note celebration that recreates important and beloved periods in the Grateful Dead’s long and illustrious, and stylistically diverse career, with plenty of jamming and improve in keeping with Grateful Dead spirit.

August 17: Pink Floyd USA Experience — This riveting performance draws from five iconic albums — Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall — with award winning light, laser and multimedia effects.

Union County’s beloved Family Fun & Flix series will take place each Tuesday evening in July and August at Warinanco Park in Roselle. Family fun activities for each event begin at 7:30 with a kids’ dance party, and the movies will unspool at dusk.

The Family Fun & Flix series includes the all-time favorites:

July 12 – Encanto

July 19 – Space Jam: A New Legacy

July 26 – Soul

August 9 – Sing 2

Family Fun & Flix will also include a screening of Luca in August (date and location to be determined).

