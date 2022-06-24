Vision loss signs: Two ‘sudden’ changes in the eyes known to precede permanent vision loss

Vision loss has several known causes, but old age is accountable for the majority of cases. Fortunately, steps can be taken to prevent the onset of blindness, but knowing the warning signs is critical. According to Harvard Health, the sudden appearance of floaters and flashes in the eyes could signal impending trouble.

Floaters are the medical term for the specks, threads or cobweb-like images that drift across the line of vision.

Flashes, on the other hand, are sparks or strands of light that flicker across the visual field, according to Harvard Health.

The health body adds: “Both are usually harmless. But they can be a warning sign of trouble in the eye, especially when they suddenly appear or become plentiful.”

Floaters are more common in people who are nearsighted, who have had cataract surgery or incurred a previous injury.

READ MORE: There is a ‘strong link’ between Viagra use and sudden sight loss