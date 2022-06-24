Weatherwatch: ‘queen pines’ were crowning glory in cool Victorian climes

Not much has changed in 150 years; the gap between those having to choose between eating and heating and the richest 1% is much the same. Gardening was then a proper gentleman’s hobby – not getting your hands ‘dirty but telling your legion of gardeners how to grow exotic plants to impress your guests.

The New Practical Gardener of 1874 has a wonderful illustration of a “queen pine” and three pages of detailed instructions on “nursing pine plants” in a long chapter on the monthly operations of a successful “forcing garden”. To grow what we now call a pineapple, coal-fired central heating was required so in January the plant should never be allowed to drop below 15C (58F) and as near as possible kept at 18C and watered with warm water.

There were detailed instructions for removing the water from the leaves with syringes if snow entered through ill-fitting greenhouse glass. Ideally two greenhouses at increasing temperatures were required, bringing on successive plants to begin producing ripe fruit in June and “queen pines” for the table for the rest of the summer.

Not many pineapples are grown in Britain now. It was a considerable feat in Victorian times when all seasons were far colder. But at least the gardeners were kept warm.