When the Queen will travel to her beloved Balmoral retreat in Scotland





The Queen retreats to Balmoral sporadically throughout the year whenever she needs a well-earned break, and she recently visited the Highlands to replenish before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But she spends a longer stint in Scotland during the summer months, and the Queen is usually joined by several members of the Royal Family to enjoy the great outdoors Balmoral offers in spades.

When will the Queen travel to Balmoral? The Queen traditionally stays at Balmoral from August to October every year, but there isn’t a set-in-stone date that the monarch travels north every year. Whether or not the Queen visits Scotland this year will likely be dependent on her health. The Queen, 96, is experiencing episodic mobility problems, which has prompted her to cancel several engagements in the last year. The Queen travels between her UK estates via helicopter on occasion, so this may be an option to ensure the Queen gets to Balmoral comfortably this summer. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry forced Charles to shelve monarchy plans

The Queen is hoping to make her annual trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week next week, along with other members of the Royal Family, according to Buckingham Palace. If the Queen does attend, she will likely be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh during the engagements. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are expected to complete engagements in Scotland between June 27 and July 1, and Anne will conduct an investiture on the Queen’s behalf on June 28. Charles, Edward, Sophie, and Anne will also be hosting guests at a garden party at Holyroodhouse, to recognise the positive contributions invitees have made in their local Scottish communities. Charles and Anne will also attend the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, while Edward will host a celebration for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders from across Scotland. The Queen’s attendance at Holyrood Week has not been confirmed yet. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen hopes to travel to Scotland to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for Royal Week, although decisions will be taken closer to the time.”

How does the Queen spend her time at Balmoral? The Queen continues to attend to her royal duties as Sovereign while in residence in Scotland, and this includes dealing with her red boxes and correspondence. But Balmoral offers the Queen solace from her busy royal life at Windsor or Buckingham Palace. Members of the Royal Family have traditionally joined the Queen at Balmoral in past summers. The Queen also spent time there with her late husband, Prince Philip, before his death last April. The Queen also traditionally receives a visit from her Prime Minister during her stay at Balmoral. The Queen received Boris Johnson and his then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds for the first time in 2019.