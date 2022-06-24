Yellowstone Drag Strip season opener is this weekend

BILLINGS — After a long wait, Yellowstone Drag Strip will have its season-opener this weekend.

With the first two events on the calendar being canceled due to weather conditions, the first action of the year at the facility located at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton will now be Friday.

Highlighting the Friday schedule will be the Montana-Wyoming Border War beginning at 6 p.m. with qualifying.

Track owner C.W. McCarthy said there will be two teams: a Treasure State and Cowboy State squad, and up for grabs will be a team trophy and “bragging rights.”

It will be the first time YDS has hosted the Montana-Wyoming Border War.

“It is our racers who actually got together to put it on,” McCarthy said.

“We get a lot of racers from out-of-state. It’s fun to have that rivalry — a fun rivalry to see which state will win and who has the better drivers. It’s definitely added some fun to what we do.”

Also on Friday will be a test and tune starting at 5 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 Friday and children 6 and under are free with a paying adult.

On Saturday, the gates open at 8 a.m. and qualifying begins at 11 a.m.

All of the normal classes will run, including Junior Dragster, High School, Motorcycle, Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro, and Top Gun.

Eliminations should start around 4 p.m. and racing is expected to conclude around 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and those 6 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

On Sunday, the same classes that competed on Saturday are again scheduled to run. Gates open at 8 a.m. on Sunday and qualifying begins at 10 a.m. Eliminations are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and racing is expected to finish at approximately 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and those 6 and under are free.

McCarthy said that the road leading to the facility is now completely paved.

“That’s a big deal,” he said. “No more driving on gravel. Everyone, whether they participate in racing or want to take their cars out for a cruise, can bring out their nice cars and hot rods without getting them chipped and motorcyclists can come out and not have to ride on gravel.”

Overall, there are seven racing events including this weekend remaining on the YDS season calendar.

Big Sky Nationals July 22-24 and the NHRA Yellowstone Regional Doubleheader Aug. 25-27 are two of the highlight shows on the YDS calendar.

While McCarthy is looking forward to those two dates, he’s also stoked about this weekend.

“It’s been too long since we have been able to race,” he said. “We are super excited.”