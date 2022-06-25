13 Times TV Shows Just Recast Siblings And Hoped We Wouldn’t Notice

In an interview with ET Canada, Woodley explained why she was recast: “I was 11, and I was on as a guest, recurring character, or whatever. My character went to boarding school, and when they decided to bring her back, they actually re-auditioned me to bring her back. But I didn’t go through puberty until late: I was the 15-year-old who had no boobs. So, at 11, I was like a little mouse-child. I looked like an 8-year-old. So, there was no weirdness when Willa Holland got it because she was so obviously right for the role…and I was so obviously not.”