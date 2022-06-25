Amber Heard ordered to pay Johnny Depp $10M after failing to reach last minute settlement

On top of this, Heard would also need to add an additional $480,000 in interest payments, with the judge’s order stating that both awards are subject to 6 percent interest per year.

After the trial verdict, Heard released a statement that said: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Describing how he had been “truly humbled” by the outcome, Depp said of the trial: “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”