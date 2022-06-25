Anxiety over driving range of EVs is a ‘fading memory’ – ‘No reason not to switch’

An expert has told Express.co.uk that obstacles preventing the EV revolution across the UK are slowly “fading”. This is especially driven by the ever-growing range of electric cars and the rising petrol and diesel prices.
According to the latest RAC Fuel Watch, the average price for a litre of unleaded now stands at 189.84p.
And, while it’s predicted to fall for the first time in a while, the price still remains high.
Diesel car owners have been hit even harder.
There is now nearly a 10p disparity between the cost of petrol and the cost of diesel.
Mr Fairbotham said: “With the latest generation EVs and Hybrids, range anxiety is a fading memory and as the used market begins to mature, there are fewer reasons not to switch to pure battery electric vehicles than ever.
“We know that there are more people than ever choosing to switch – sales of EVs were up 76 percent in 2021.”
Olly Jones, the co-founder at elmo, echoed Mr Fairbotham’s comments, saying that the future of motoring will be fully electric.
He said: “This is driven by growing consumer demand, greater choice, and affordability of electric cars.
“There are now about 140 makes and models available with a further 50 coming in 2022, and incentives like lower company car tax rates and avoiding low emission zone charges.
“The arrival of electric cars in the mainstream has been accompanied by the rise in prominence of the subscription providers like elmo as a flexible alternative to leasing or buying a car, with 12 percent of new car registrations predicted to go to subscription providers by 2025.
“This model is well-suited for consumers nervous about switching to an electric car.”
Mr Jones added: “Electric cars are not only becoming more affordable, but also more capable of catering to people’s lifestyle requirements (with significantly better ranges than just a few years ago) and so encouraging people to make the switch.”
However, one of the biggest obstacles for EVs and their owners still remains.
Experts have previously warned that the UK’s charging network is not sufficient enough to accommodate the EV uptake.
The UK Government has already pledged to tackle the issue and install more chargers.
In March 2022, ministers announced that they plan to spend £1.6billion on upgrading and growing the public charging infrastructure from 30,000 public chargers to 300,000 by 2030.
Speaking about the issue, Mr Jones said: “This is a promising commitment, but the challenge for the Government will be to support initiatives to deploy the right number of units in the right places to support the transition.”
