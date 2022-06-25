Anxiety over driving range of EVs is a ‘fading memory’ – ‘No reason not to switch’

An expert has told Express.co.uk that obstacles preventing the EV revolution across the UK are slowly “fading”. This is especially driven by the ever-growing range of electric cars and the rising petrol and diesel prices.

According to the latest RAC Fuel Watch, the average price for a litre of unleaded now stands at 189.84p.

And, while it’s predicted to fall for the first time in a while, the price still remains high.

Diesel car owners have been hit even harder.

There is now nearly a 10p disparity between the cost of petrol and the cost of diesel.

READ MORE: George Russell to make a surprise appearance at Goodwood